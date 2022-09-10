Trinamool points out eight ‘mistakes’ of BJP govt

Although the Lok Sabha elections are over a year away, in West Bengal, however, the political parties—All India Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party especially—are gearing up for the panchayat elections next year.

Once the Durga Puja festivities end in October, the political fervour is likely to visibly intensify.

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee already declared that the “game” will kickstart in the state, hinting at a pivotal role the party intends to play in the 2024 elections. In that vein, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Trinamool MP and party’s leader in Lok Sabha, lined up eight ‘mistakes’ of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

At a special session of the party on Thursday in Kolkata, Bandyopadhyay reminded party supporters of the big fight ahead, offering them the message to take back home.

Demonetisation figured on top of Bandyopadhyay’s list of mistakes. Next, he mentioned the ‘unplanned’ lockdown that, besides affecting the citizens in general, left migrant workers rudderless.

The Trinamool leader considered introduction of a ‘faulty’ Goods and Services Tax as a third point, claiming that the revenue share deserved by states was not being passed on.

Bandyopadhyay also mentioned that it was being reported that China was attempting to encroach Indian territory along Arunachal Pradesh, but there was no discussion on the Union-level on the issue. Steep rise in prices of petrol and diesel, he claimed, was unparalleled.

The sixth point was already heating up Bengal politics—the alleged “misuse” of central investigative agencies. Two senior Trinamool leaders were in judicial custody, and were being questioned, through actions taken by such agencies. Bandyopadhyay said that the three agencies were being put to use across the country, and in Bengal, the intent was to disturb the Trinamool.

The Trinamool leader also claimed that “communal polarisation” was taking place for electoral gains. The eighth point, according to him, was Bengal being “deprived” by the Centre—referring to the frozen funds meant for development work and for execution of centrally assisted schemes.