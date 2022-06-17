Trinamool wants annual show-of-strength to ‘surpass’ all records

The July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally—Trinamool Congress’s annual show of strength event—is set to return to Kolkata after two Covid-affected years, and the party wants the participation to “surpass all past records”. The physical rally is being organised at a time when the TMC is attempting to strengthen its foothold in national politics, with party chief Mamata Banerjee taking the centre stage.

The annual event, organised in memoriam of the 13 Youth Congress supporters who died in a police firing during an agitation in 1993, had remained a virtual affair for the last two times. Banerjee, who was heading the Youth Congress at that time, had led the agitation that demanded voter’s identity card be made a prerequisite for voting.

Traditionally, the rally takes place at the Esplanade, in the heart of the city, and is attended by thousands of supporters. TMC Member of Parliament Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, after the party’s state committee meeting on Friday, said that the rally will be organised in such a manner that “all past records (of participation) will be surpassed.” He also indicated that representatives from other states were also expected at the rally.

Sources said that the campaign to mobilise workers for the event will commence in a day or two. This time, the party would pay special attention to districts in north Bengal, where the party hasn’t been able to perform as strongly as it did in south Bengal districts.

Meanwhile, in separate news, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Asim Sarkar once again courted controversy by raising concerns over the delay in implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. According to Sarkar, the legislation was passed in 2019, and five years would have lapsed by the time the next vote takes place in 2024, and the (Hindu) refugees would have lost patience by then.

He said that as a BJP candidate it would not be possible to go and seek votes. He also indicated that he had written to Union home minister Amit Shah the extent of damage the party will incur in the state by delaying the implementation of the legislation.