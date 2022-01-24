Tripura govt's stand totally unbecoming, reflected whataboutery: PIL petitioners to SC

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitioners to file a rejoinder to the Tripura government’s contention to dismiss the plea filed by them for probe into recent violence in the state.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for advocate Ehtesham Hashmi, contended the Tripura government’s affidavit asking why public-spirited citizens who filed PIL on it were silent on West Bengal violence, was “totally unbecoming” of a state government to indulge in “whataboutery”.

The bench, however, asked Hashmi and others who filed the plea, to give their rejoinder. The court fixed the matter for consideration on January 31. The state government had earlier claimed the PIL was based on “self-serving report”, “planted and pre-planned articles” and filed by individuals, who were selectively outraged with it, though they remained silent on large scale pre and post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The affidavit was filed in response to the plea by Hashmi who contended that he had personally visited riot-affected areas of the state along with other Delhi based advocates and published a fact-finding report ‘Humanity Under Attack in Tripura’ on their visit.

On November 29, 2021, the SC issued notice to the Centre and Tripura government on the plea for an independent SIT probe into the alleged hate crimes and incidents of violence against Muslims in the state.

