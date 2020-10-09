Tripura reports 223 new Covid-19 cases, 7 fatalities

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Oct 09 2020, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 11:25 ist

At least 223 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura on Friday, pushing the tally in the state to 27,982, a health department official said.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 308 with seven more persons succumbing to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 166 of the 308 Covid-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura currently has 4,200 active coronavirus cases, while 23,451 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

At least 408 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for the Covidpatients on Thursday as they had recovered from the disease.

As many as 4,09,040 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far, he added.

