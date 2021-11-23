Tripura violence updates: Supreme Court to hear Trinamool Congress' plea today

The Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by the TMC, which claimed that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" by the day. Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured a Trinamool Congress delegation that he would ask for a report from the Government of Tripura about political violence in the north-eastern state. Meanwhile, BJP in Tripura on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress of giving wrong information to the Supreme Court and creating a law and order problem in the "peaceful state". Stay tuned for more updates.