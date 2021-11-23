Tripura violence updates: Supreme Court to hear Trinamool Congress' plea today

The Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by the TMC, which claimed that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" by the day. Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured a Trinamool Congress delegation that he would ask for a report from the Government of Tripura about political violence in the north-eastern state. Meanwhile, BJP in Tripura on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress of giving wrong information to the Supreme Court and creating a law and order problem in the "peaceful state". Stay tuned for more updates.
Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi on November 24, raise Tripura violence issue
Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee will reach NewDelhitoday eveningand is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, besides meeting leaders of other political parties.
TMC creating law & order problem in Tripura: BJP
The ruling BJP in Tripura on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress of giving wrong information to the Supreme Court and creating a law and order problem in the "peaceful state".
Will seek report on political violence in Tripura: Amit Shah to TMC MPs
Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured a Trinamool Congress delegation that he would ask for a report from the Government of Tripura about political violence in the north-eastern state.
