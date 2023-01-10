Trouble for Shehla Rashid as L-G gives nod for sanction

Trouble for Shehla Rashid as Delhi L-G gives nod for prosecution sanction against ex-JNUSU Vice President

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 10 2023, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 11:36 ist
Activist Shehla Rashid. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi L-G V K Saxena granted prosecution sanction against ex-Vice President of JNUSU & AISA member Shehla Rashid, on Tuesday.

The sanction has been approved against Rashid for making tweets about the Indian Army aimed at 'promoting enmity between different groups' and 'indulging in acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony'.

More to follow...

 

 

 

 

 

India News
V K Saxena
Shehla Rashid

