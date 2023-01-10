Trouble for Shehla Rashid as Delhi L-G gives nod for prosecution sanction against ex-JNUSU Vice President

Delhi L-G V K Saxena granted prosecution sanction against ex-Vice President of JNUSU & AISA member Shehla Rashid, on Tuesday.
The sanction has been approved against Rashid for making tweets about the Indian Army aimed at 'promoting enmity between different groups' and 'indulging in acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony'.
More to follow...
