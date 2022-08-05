TRS MPs to vote for Opposition vice president candidate Alva

Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to support Margaret Alva, the combined candidate of the opposition parties, contesting for the post of Vice President of India.

The National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the post is Jagdeep Dhankar, who resigned as the West Bengal governor following the announcement of his candidature.

The TRS has 16 members of Parliament in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha combined, who will be voting in the election on Saturday.

For the election of President of India, too, KCR had opposed the Bharatiya Janata Party-backed Droupadi Murmu, and had extended his support to the united Opposition candidate, Yashwant Sinha.

KCR, who has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the past two years, had turned Sinha’s canvassing visit to Hyderabad on July 2 into a show of his party’s strength at the Begumpet airport, where Modi arrived a couple of hours later to attend the BJP’s national executive meet.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s IT industries minister KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, lambasted the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said that Sitharaman’s statement on the country’s economy in Parliament was “a crude joke on millions of Indians who are suffering daily due to mismanagement by the NPA (Non-Performing Alliance) government.”

“The minister’s words about inflation and its impact on the common man are devoid of truth. The very fact that she is claiming that the GST collection has increased indicates the indifference of Modi’s regime towards people’s suffering. The FM should know that no amount of spin and sophistry can cover up facts. Act of God and acts of fraud notwithstanding, the fact is that failed economic policies (such as demonetisation) have resulted in disastrous consequences for India,” KTR said.