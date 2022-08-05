TRS to support Margaret Alva in vice presidential polls

TRS MPs have been advised to vote accordingly, Keshav Rao said outside Parliament

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2022, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 16:00 ist
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will support opposition nominee Margaret Alva in the Vice Presidential poll. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will support Opposition nominee Margaret Alva in the vice presidential polls, party leader Keshav Rao said on Friday.

Rao, the parliamentary leader of the TRS, said party president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to support the combined Opposition candidate Alva.

TRS MPs have been advised to vote accordingly, Rao said outside Parliament.

Alva will meet TRS MPs in the evening, he added.

In the presidential poll also, the TRS had sided with the opposition and supported Yashwant Sinha.

Alva has been fielded by the Opposition against the ruling NDA's nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The vice presidential polls will be held on Saturday.

