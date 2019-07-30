Truecaller bug signed up users for UPI without consent

Caller ID app Truecaller found itself in the middle of a storm on Tuesday when multiple people accused it of creating a UPI account without their consent following an update.

The issue was that the app was creating an ICICI Bank-linked UPI account of every user who updated the app, regardless of whether they chose to sign up for the service.

The first instance of the 'bug' was reported by Dheeraj Kumar on Twitter, who accused the app of running a 'UPI scam' by registering him for the service. In the thread, he said that the app sent an encrypted SMS to an unknown number, following which the ICICI Bank sent him an SMS, stating that a UPI registration under his name had begun.

Following the first report, many users flooded Twitter and Truecaller's reviews on the Play Store with complaints of the app automatically creating an ICICI Bank-linked UPI account, even if they did not have an ICICI Bank account.

Many reviews on playstore alleging the same behavior by @Truecaller app as alleged in the thread above. pic.twitter.com/bFqRtDdLkK — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) July 30, 2019

Truecaller, responding to the issue, released a statement saying: "We have discovered a bug in the latest update of Truecaller that affected the payments feature (India only), which automatically triggered a registration post updating to the version. This was a bug and we've discontinued this version of the app so no other users will be affected. We're sorry about this version not passing our quality standards. We've taken quick steps to fix the issue and already rolled out a fix in a new version.

For the users already affected, the new version with the fix will be available shortly, however, in the meantime, they can choose to manually deregister through the overflow menu in the app."

Truecaller had previously joined hands with ICICI Bank to create "Truecaller Pay", a payments platform which allows users to transfer money to UPI IDs and mobile numbers linked to the BHIM app. The app allows users without ICICI bank accounts to avail its services as well.