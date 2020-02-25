Trump Visit highlights: US President breaks silence on CAA, again offers to mediate between India-Pakistan

On Day 2 of his visit, the US President received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held high-level bilateral talks. During a presser, Trump opened up on questions related to CAA protests in India and India-Pakistan conflict. He said he spoke with Modi about the CAA protests, and he hopes the issue gets resolved soon. Stay tuned for live updates from Trump's visit to India.