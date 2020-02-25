Trump Visit Live: India, US signed $3 bn deal for military helicopters, says Trump

Welcome to our live coverage of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India. On Day 2 of his visit, the US President received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held high-level bilateral talks. Stay tuned for live updates from Trump's visit to India on Tuesday.
Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than US$ 3 Bn of advanced American military equipment, including Apache andMH-60 Romeo Helicopters - finest in the world. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities, says Trump.
We finalised defence deals worth $3 billion, saysUS President Trump.
Our welcome has been very memorable. First Lady and I are taking back good memories from this nation, says President Trump.
We have decided to enhance strategic energy partnership, says PM Modi.
We have decided to enhance efforts to hold supporters of terrorism accountable, says PM Modi.
We agreed on a new mechanism to contain drug trafficking, says PM after talks with President Trump.
Today we discussed every important aspect of US-India partnership, be it defence and security, energy strategic partnership, trade or people to people ties. The strengthening in defence ties between India and US is an important aspect of our partnership, says PM Modi.
Defence cooperation between two countries is reflective of rising strategic partnership between India and US, saysPM.
Today, pacts on homeland security will boost the bilateral trades between the two countries, says PM Modi.
Yesterday, it was clear that the relationship between India and US is not restricted to two nations. It includes the people of the two nations, says PM Modi.
This is my fifth meeting with President Donald Trump, says PM Modi.
What's on menu at the banquet dinner for US President Donald Trump?
US President Donald Trump is currently on his first official visit to India, along with his wife US First Lady Menalia Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and host of dignitaries. The PM Narendra Modi-led government is leaving no stone unturned to wrap the entire affair with glitz, glamour and pomp. On the first day of his visit, the US President visited Ahmedabad where he delivered a speech at the jam-packed Motera Stadium and later went to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.\
Very inspiring that students begin their day with practising mindfulness and connecting with nature, saysMelania Trump.
Happiness curriculum best way to start the day, says Melania Trump.
Namaste! It's a beautiful school. Thank you for welcoming me with a traditional dance performance. This is my first visit to India, people here are so welcoming and so kind, saysFirst Lady of the United States, Melania Trump at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura, Delhi.
What is 'happiness curriculum'?
The Delhi government introduced the 'happiness curriculum' in July 2018. As part of the curriculum, students studying in classes 1 to 8 in Delhi government schools attend a 45-minute 'happiness class' every day, participating in activities like storytelling, meditation and question and answer sessions. For nursery and kindergarten students, the classes are held twice a week.
US President Trump was impressed after learning story of Taj Mahal: Tour guide
The architectural grandeur of 17th century Taj Mahal and the story of its construction by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan left US President Donald Trump "impressed" during his visit to the famed mausoleum, according to the guide who accompanied him.
I welcome you (US President Donald Trump) and the US delegation to India. I know that you are busy these days, still, you took out time for the visit to India. I am grateful to you for this, says PM Modi.
Now, the high-level bilateral talks will start as per media reports.
People love PM Narendra Modi a lot, says Trump.
Nearly 1 lakh people were present at the Motera Stadium and whenever I name PM Modi, the crowd shouted, says President Trump.
First Lady of the US, Melania Trump meets and interacts with students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School.
PM Modi-Trump hold talks, trade, defence, security on agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held extensive talks covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, including the key areas of defence, security, and trade and investment.
During their talks at the Hyderabad House here, the two leaders are also expected to deliberate on regional issues, including the US' proposed peace deal with the Taliban, the situation in the Indo-Pacific, the threat of terrorism and the situation in the Gulf region.
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives in South Delhi school to attend Happiness Class.
Delhi govt school students wait to greet US First Lady Melania Trump
Excited students dressed in traditional attires waited patiently for US First Lady Melania Trump at a Delhi government school in south Moti Bagh area on Tuesday, even as teachers and staff members scurried around to make the day perfect for the visiting dignitary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives President Trump and First Lady outside the Hyderabad House.
The US President is now en route Hyderabad House for bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump plant a tree as they pay tribute at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi.
US President DonaldTrumpsprays flower petals as First Lady MelaniaTrumplooks on while paying their tribute at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (AFP Photo by Mandel NGAN)
President Donald Trump and First Lady are now heading towards the Hyderabad House. On the way, the will be planting a tree.
President Donald Trump is now writing in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat. (Photo: Screengrab)
President Donald Trump will now sign in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat.
President Trump and First Lady pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.
Hardeep Singh Puri is present with President Donald Trump and First Lady.
President Donald Trump and First Lady arrive at Raj Ghat. They will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi shortly.
PM Modi will receive US President Donald Trump at the entrance of Hyderabad House, as per the tradition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now reached Hyderabad House.
U.S. President Donald Trump inspects honour guards during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. (Reuters Photo)
President Donald Trump and First Lady are now heading towards Raj Ghat where they will pay their respects.
Trump is meeting the Indian delegation. He will then introduce the US delegation to PM Modi.
US President Donald Trump inspects the Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and PM Narendra Modi receive US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan. US President Donald Trump will be accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan, shortly.
Back scratching game ends in a tie at Motera (DH Cartoon by Sajith Kumar)
US President Donald Trump's daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the ceremonial reception of the US President.
The US President will get a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10:00 am followed by a visit to Rajghat where he will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He will lay the wreath at Rajghat and observe one-minute of silence. He will also be signing the Visitors' Book.
Trump stumbles over names of Indian cricket greats
US President Donald Trump gave a special mention to cricket greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli during a visit to India on Monday -- but it was probably the first time he had spoken their names.
In a speech at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad -- the world's largest cricket stadium -- Trump incorrectly pronounced the name of India's greatest ever player as "Soo-chin Tendul-kerr".
Restless crowd leaves during Trump, Modi speeches
Barely five minutes into US President’s Donald Trump’s speech, the restless crowd at the Motera cricket stadium started to vacate their seats.
By the time Trump finished, almost half of the stadium was empty. Senior police officers estimated that at least 85,000 to 90,000 people had assembled at the stadium and half of them left before the event ended.
All Indians, north, south, Hindus or Muslims, take pride in past glories: Donald Trump
The US President Donald Trump in his maiden visit and speech delivered at newly built cricket stadium in Motera in front of a massive crowd advocated that Indians should take pride in their "glorious past" for a bright future and assured that both the countries are united in the "iron-clad resolve to defend its citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Both of our countries have been hurt by the pain and turmoil of terrorism brings.
United with India in fight against Islamist terror: US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that India and America are united in their “iron-clad resolve” to defend citizens from the threat of radical Islamist terrorism, as the imposing, newly renovated Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad provided the perfect stage for Trump to sing praises of Indian culture, diversity and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Many schools in East Delhi are closed due to yesterday violence and Trump visit. Exams have been postponed.
Namaste Trump in Pics: Here's the first day of Donald Trump's visit
US President Donald Trump's first day of his visit to India was welcomed with a warm hug from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump is accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration. They went to the Sabarmati Ashram and the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, and later to see the sunset at the Taj Mahal in Agra. Here was how the POTUS' day went in photos for you:
President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with PM Modi at Hyderabad House following which exchange of agreements will take place. WhileUS First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a government school in Delhi's Nanakpura, today.
A year after India's strike on JeM camp in Balakot across LoC, Trump treads cautiously on terror from Pakistan
Though he is visiting Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi just on the eve of the first anniversary of India's air-strike on a terror camp in Pakistan; United States President Donald Trump on Monday appeared to have carefully avoided rubbing Imran Khan's government in Islamabad the wrong way.
06:59
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of US President Donald Trump's visit to India. Today, the US President will get a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Stay tuned for live updates.
Trumps leave Taj Mahal
Donald Trump, his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband bid adieu to Taj Mahal. They will head towards Delhi today evening at 6.30.
Trump and Melania come out of Taj Mahal holding hands.
Trump's message at Taj Mahal's visitor book
Ivanka Trump and her husband at Taj Mahal
The Trumps arrived at Taj Mahal
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, their daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner leave for Taj Mahal.
Trump and Melania fly to Agra
Trump and Melania now fly to Agra where they will visit the historic Taj Mahal.
Trump and his wife reached Ahmedabad airport to visit Agra.
India-US friendship long live, says PM Modi. With this, the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump ends at the Namaste Trump event at Motera Stadium.
India & US are natural partners, says PM Modi.
In terms of progress, both the countries have a lot to earn, says PM Modi.
India is running the world's biggest health scheme, says PM Modi.
We are moving ahead keeping in mind the global standards, says PM Modi.
With this President Trump ends his address.
Trump asks every Indian to take pride in India's history.
I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over$3 billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces, says Trump.
Both countries are united in defending citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Under my administration, we unleashed full power of the American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today ISIS territorial caliphate is 100% destroyed. Monster Al Baghdadi is dead, says Trump.
President Trump warns men to stay aware of women entrepreneurs because they are "really good".
As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best & most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India, says Trump.
President Trump tells that PM Modi is a very "tough negotiator".
Trump admin working closely with Pakistan to crack down on terror funding. We have a very good relation with Pakistan, says Trump.
I believe that US should be India's premier defence partner, says Trump.
All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, says US President Donald Trump.
We've spent $200 mn to build an army, it is the world's strongest army, says Trump.
Gujarat is a special place. So, thank you for all the contributions your country has made in our nation, says Trump.
President Trump is talking about Bollywood and how people across the world like the film “DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)”. Trump also hails Sachin Tendulkar.
Talking about the development work carried out by PM Modi, he says, "Extreme poverty will disappear in 10 years."
President Trump quotes Swami Vivekananda in his speech.
PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work & devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise, says Trump.
India's potential to rise is incredible, says Trump.
We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough, says US President Donald Trump.
Prime Minister Modi, you are not just a pride of Gujarat but a living example of how an Indian can progress with hard work and devotion, Trump tells PM Modi.
From this day, India will hold a special spot in our hearts, says Trump.
America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people, says Donald Trump.
First Lady Melania, your presence here is an honour for us. The work you did for healthy and happy America is yielding its result. The work you did for children and the society is commendable, saysPM Narendra Modi.
Ties between India and US are no longer just another partnership. It is far greater and closer relationship: PM Modi
India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity', says PM Modi.
The meaning of the name of this event - 'Namaste' is very deep. This is a word from the oldest languages of the world - Sanskrit. It means that we pay respect to not only to the person but also to the divinity inside him, says PM Modi.
There is so much that we share, share a spirit of innovation, share hopes and aspirations, says PM Modi.
You are heartily welcomed in the largest democracy of the world. This is Gujarat but the entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you, says PM Modi.
I think today we can see history being repeated. Fivemonths back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad, says PM Modi.
Chants of Namaste Trump and India-US friendship echoes in Motera Stadium, as crowd repeats after PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now address the crowd.
National Anthem of both the countries are being played in the stadium now.
Namaste Trump event at Motera Stadium has started. Both leaders are expected to address the crowd shortly.
I’ve never seen anything like this, says Dan Scavino Jr
Meanwhile, Agra awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump for his maiden visit to Taj Mahal andmany residents are eager to catch a glimpse of 'the Beast' -- the luxurious armoured vehicle of the American president.
The US Presidential limousine is expected to be part of Trump's convoy. However, district authorities have kept the details on the 'Beast' under tight wraps.
Days ahead of Trump's visit, a nearly 50-year-old iron bridge, which falls on the 13-km route designated for the convoy from Kheria Air Force station to Oberoi Amarvilas, had caused some hiccups for the district administration, as only 'light vehicles' were permitted to cross the bridge.
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka arrives at Motera Stadium ahead of the 'Namaste Trump' event.
BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah are present at Motera Stadium for the Namaste Trump event. The event will begin shortly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat also present at Motera Stadium.
Iniyan, 49, gives final touches to an idli, savoury rice cake, decorated in the shapes of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister NarendraModiin Chennai on February 24, 2020, on the occasion of Trump's visit to India. (AFP Photo)
JUST IN | US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.Namaste Trump event to be held here shortly.
In a first, the newly built Motera stadium has four dressing rooms for the players to accommodate two cricket matches at the same venue on a single day, officials of the GCA, which owns the stadium, said.
Thank you Prime Minister Modi for wonderful visit: Trump writes in Sabarmati Ashram's visitor book. (Photo: Twitter)
For the 'Namaste Trump' event, when both Trump and Modi are expected to address the crowd in the stadium, several prominent artistes were also invited to entertain the audience.
The new Motera Stadium has been completely rebuilt after demolishing the old one, which was constructed in 1982 and had a seating capacity of 49,000 people.
Nearly 1 lakh people in the Motera Stadium are said to be waiting for the two global leaders. Thousands of people have gathered even outside the stadium to catch a glimpse of President Trump.
Abhinandan Samiti to greet US President Donald Trump at Motera Stadium on Monday
American President Donald Trump, his wife Melania along with other delegates will land at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Monday at around 12 pmwhere they will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The guests will be greeted with a cultural extravaganza at the airport and will head to Sabarmati Ashram.
Indian school children wearing masks of Indian Prime Minister NarendraModiand US President Donald Trump pose for a picture at Bright Academy school in Siliguri on February 24, 2020, on the occasion of Trump's first official visit to India. (AFP Photo)
The stadium can accommodate 1 lakh and 10 thousand people. Motera Stadium is the brain child of PM Modi who wanted to build the world's biggest cricket stadium.
Thousands of people are standing on either side of the road to catch a glimpse of US President Donald Trump.
According to sources, the guests will be arriving at gate-number-1 of the stadium and will be greeted by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Hall of Fame gallery. Here, the eight members of controversial "Donald Trump Abhinandan Samiti" will be greeting Trump and other guests.
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and PM Modi are on their way from Sabarmati Ashram to Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
With this, US President Donald Trump and First Lady's visit to Sabarmati comes to an end. They, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will now head to Motera stadium where they will participate in the Namaste Trump event.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump write in the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram. (Photo: Screengrab)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts white statue of three monkeys to US President Donald Trump and First Lady.
US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump try their hands at spinning a Charkha. (Photo: Screengrab)
Senior officials said that Trump and Melania will remove their shoes and take a look at the charkha (spinning wheel) and the desk which Gandhi used during his stay. This is the first Ashram in India which was established by Gandhi on the banks of Sabarmati River after his return from South Africa.
"The POTUS (The President of the United States) and FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States) might also try their hands on spinning the charkha kept at the verandah of the Hriday Kunj. The whole programme will last not more than 15 minutes," said the senior officer.
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will visit the Mahatma Gandhi-founded Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad for around 15 minuteson Monday. The tour, according to sources, will be centred around "Hriday Kunj," considered the heart of the Ashram where Gandhi and his wife Kasturba lived for 12 years between 1918 to 1932.
The Beast's first stop will be at the Sabarmati Ashram. They have crossed the Sabarmati river now, as per media reports.
People are lined up on both sides of the roads. One can see the flags of bothe the countries, banners and flexes with PM Modi and US President Trump's photo.
US President Donald Trump, First Lady and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving at Sabarmati Ashram.
India's Prime Minister NarendraModi(L) embraces US President Donald Trump upon his arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020. (AFP Photo)
The 22-km roadshow is believed to be one of the biggest roadshows ever held in Gujarat.
US President Donald Trump, First Lady and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Sabarmati Ashram shortly.
After receiving a grand welcome at the Sardar Patel International airport, US President Donald Trump, along with PM Modi, are heading towards Sabarmati Ashram. They have now reached the airport circle.
US President Donald Trump, PM Modi and others leave the airport and now they are headed towards the city. President Trump and PM Modi will shortly take part in a roadshow in Ahmedabad.
US President Donald Trump is leaving for Sabarmati Ashram from the airport.
The Beast is slowing moving out of the Sardar Patel International Airport.
One can spot dancers performing different forms such as tribal dance, ribbon dance as well as Garba.
One can hear music playing at a distance, as President Donald Trump, PM Modi and First Lady walktowards the Beast. Along the roadside, dancers are seen performing in various art forms.
PM Modi receives US President Trump with bear hug, welcomes First Lady.
PM Modi had said in the morning that Trump's visit will strengthen the friendship of the two nations. He is waiting outside the aircraft to receive President Trump.
This is US President Donald Trump's first official visit to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the airport to welcome US President Donald Trump and other guests.
Air Force One has now landed in the Sardar Patel International Airport inAhmedabad.In the first leg of their two-day visit to India, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in NamasteTrump event at Motera Stadium today.
JUST IN |US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump land in Ahmedabad.
Artists have arrived at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
India, Pakistan treated on their own merits: Dhruva Jaishankar on Trump’s standalone visit
Did you know that US President Donald Trump owned a Taj Mahal for 26 years?
When you hear the name Taj Mahal, what are you reminded of? Surely a giant white mausoleum, standing proudly with all its beauty and magnificence on the banks of Yamuna. One of the seven wonders of the world, it was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, and it took 20 years to create the tomb that stands as a symbol of the love Shah Jahan had for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.
Ahead of Trump's visit, groups of dancers performat Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Air Force One: 10 interesting facts you need to know
Here are 10 interesting facts about Air Force One, the American Presidential aircraft.
Air Force One is not just one plane
The term Air Force One is not given to one particular aircraft, rather it is a callsign given to any fixed wing aircraft on which the US President is a passenger.
There are two of them!
There are two aircrafts that fly with each other, one serves as a backup to another.
They are fairly old
The two current presidential planes are almost 30 years old. They started flying under George HW Bush in 1990. Former President Barack Obama ordered two replacement Boeing 747-8 planes that are modern variants of the 747-200B that the current planes are based on.
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India. US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration will arrive in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat. Stay tuned for live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump's roadshow and their address at the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera.
Indian American official in Trump's entourage strikes an emotional note
Around five decades after his parents landed in the US, Indian American Ajit Pai is travelling to India on board the Air Force One along with President Donald Trump. Pai (47), who is the first-ever Indian American Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, wonders how his parents would have reacted years ago had they been told that their son would one day accompany the US president to India.
He is among the two Indian Americans travelling to India along with Trump, the other being Kesh Patel, special assistant to the president and senior director for counter-terrorism. "If I could go back in time to 1971, just after my parents' weddings, I wonder what those two young adults would say if you told them that just one generation later their son would be representing the top levels of the United States government visiting the country in which they had grown up," said Pai. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Ahmedabad International Airport on Monday. (DH Photo)
Modi arrives at Ahmedabad; to welcome Trump at airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad International Airport on Monday ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the city, where the two leaders will take part in the "Namaste Trump" eventat Motera Stadium after holding a roadshow. Modi reached Ahmedabad at 10.25 am, around one and a half hours before the arrival of Trump and his delegation.
He will receive Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival aboard the Air Force One flight, scheduled to land here at around 11.40 am, officials said. (PTI)
Donald Trump's 'brief but intense' visit to India. (DH Cartoon by Sajith Kumar)
Donald Trump India visit: What to expect from the US President-Narendra Modi meet?
Donald Trump is going to make his maiden India visit since he became the US President in 2016. During the two-day visit, February 24-25, a mega-event named ‘Namaste Trump’ has been organised at the newly-built world’s largest cricket stadium – Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Trump will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and this visit is being considered highly significant as it is Trump’s first visit to India as the US President.
US President Donald Trump to air concerns over CAA, nudge PM Narendra Modi to ensure equality
The United States will convey its concerns over the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act of India when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host American President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.
With protests against the new citizenship law continuing across India, Trump is likely to nudge Modi to ensure equal treatment for all under the rule of law, a senior US official said.
Folk artists prepare for Trump's visit in Ahmedabad
US President Donald Trump tweets in Hindi, says "We look forward to coming to India."
Students in traditional costumes rehearse ahead of their performance at an event held during US President Donald Trump's visit to India, inAhmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Ahead of President Trump's visit to India, hoardings of US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are put up in the national capital, Agra and Ahmedabad.
OPINON | Donald Trump's visit: Things that the wall in Gujarat cannot hide
Want to build a wall? Call the Gujarat Government. They are experts in building walls quickly and efficiently, currently flaunting their skills by erecting one in Ahmedabad. Why? Apparently to hide poverty, the slums of Ahmedabad from US President Donald Trump, and make the state and the country look like a shiny penny.
Entry of visitors begins at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump will attend the 'Namaste Trump' event today. President Trump is arriving today in India, along with a high-level delegation. (DH Photo)
US blames Make in India, new tariffs in Union Budget for collapse of trade talks ahead of President Trump's visit
The United States has blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet “Make in India” programme and additional tariffs proposed on certain products in the Budget 2020-21 for failure of the two sides to conclude negotiation for a trade deal ahead of American President Donald Trump's visit to New Delhi.
The US has also ruled out the possibility of early restoration of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) trade privilege for India.
US President Donald Trump starts his high-on-optics, low-on-substance tour to India
United States President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday to commence his two-day visit to India – a visit, which is likely to be high on optics, but low on substance.
"The ties between our two nations are grounded in our common values and our shared commitment to democracy. We are governed by the rule of law, guided by a commitment to justice, and strengthened by our love of liberty,"a tweet by White House quoted United States President just after his special aircraft – 'Air Force One'– departed from the Joint Base Andrews near Washington.
They will later address a rally at a newly-built cricket stadium across the Sabarmati River. The rally – titled "Namaste Trump"– will be much like the "Howdy! Modi"event in Houston on September 21 last, when Prime Minister was joined by the US President to address an audience of about 50000 Indian-Americans.
Trump and his wife and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself, at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister and the United States President will then drove to Sabarmati Ashram to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
Delhi Traffic Police update: Seelampur to Maujpur (both carriageways) is closed for traffic movement.
Donald Trump’s India trip to produce huge crowds, little trade progress
US President Donald Trump anticipates a hero’s welcome in India on Monday, but the glitzy events filling his two-day visit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will paper over growing trade frictions.
The visit is intended to strengthen the personal relationship between Trump and Modi, a fellow nationalist whose country is regarded by the US as an important regional counterweight against China. And for Modi, the visit may distract from controversies over a new citizenship law that his critics say discriminates against Muslims, as well as a souring domestic economy.
Congress to boycott Trump’s event at Rashtrapati Bhawan tomorrow. Congress calls for boycott as Sonia Gandhi has not been invited. As per convention, leaders of parties in parliament andformer PMs are called for banquets at Rashtrapati Bhawan, reports News 18 quoting sources.
US President Donald Trump ready for PM Modi's warm embrace, adulation
It was the Trumpiest of offers. A rally at one of the world's largest stadiums. A crowd of millions cheering him on. A love fest during an election year.
President Donald Trump's packed two-day visit to India promises the kind of welcome that has eluded him on many foreign trips, some of which have featured massive protests and icy handshakes from world leaders.
Security has been tightened outside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, a sniffer dog of the US security is also present. US President Donald Trump will visit the Ashram today upon his arrival to the city.
Donald Trump to visit Sabarmati Ashram for 15 minutes
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will visit the Mahatma Gandhi-founded Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad at around 12:10 pm on Monday.
At the said time, they will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would be taken on a tour of the Ashram. The tour, according to sources, will be centred around "Hriday Kunj," considered the heart of the Ashram where Gandhi and his wife Kasturba lived for 12 years between 1918 to 1932.
PM Modi to welcome US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad. (DH Cartoon by Sajith Kumar)
US embassy says no objection to presence of Kejriwal and Sisodia, but best to focus on education, students
The US Embassy on Sunday said it did not have any objection to the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to a Delhi government school, but at the same time appreciated their "recognition that it is not a political event.
Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' will be held today. President Trump is arriving in India today, along with a high-level delegation. PM Modi will hold a roadshow along with him and participate in the event at the stadium. (PTI Photo)
Just before his departure for India, Trump told reporters at the White House that the time had come for the US troops to "come home". The President said he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban if it worked out over the next week.
"I want to see how this period of a week works out. If it works out over the next less-than-a-week, I would put my name on it," he said.
"Time to come home. The Taliban want to make a deal too. They're tired of fighting," he said.
The Taliban in Afghanistan are tired of fighting and want to make a peace deal with the US, President Donald Trump said on Sunday as he left for his maiden visit to India during which the two countries will significantly ramp up the defence and strategic ties.
A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium.
Ask Trump if extraditing 19 lakh people from Assam is possible: Chidambaram to Modi
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CAA, NRC and NPR, telling him to ask visiting US President Donald Trump if it was possible to extradite as many as 19 lakh people from Assam.
Addressing a meet here against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the former Minister, citing the BJP's brute majority in Parliament, asked what was the guarantee that the government would not bring in an amendment, similar to the CAA, to give a push to its idea of a "Hindu" country.
A day ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, the Congress on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he would raise with him the issue of easing of the H-1B visas for Indians, the restoration of GSP status and the security concerns vis-a-vis the Taliban.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wondered why Prime Minister Modi was "silent" on his "India First" policy as President Trump talked of "America First".
A police personnel from Gujarat Police Force looks at a billboard depicting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C-L) and US President Donald Trump (C-R) in theMoteralocality of Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020, in preparations ahead of Trump's first official visit to India. (Photo: AFP)
Royal graves get mud pack, chandelier refurbished in Taj Mahal
The 17th-century monument to love, built over a period of nearly 20 years by Shah Jahan in memory of his wife after her death in 1631, is being refurbished to welcome the American leader and US First Lady Melania Trump.
"The red sandstones of the Taj complex are being cleaned of stains from weather, fountains have been spruced up and extra stock of shimmering flowers added in gardens to enhance the glory of the monument," ASI Agra Circle Superintending Archaeologist Vasant Swarnkar said.
The ASI official said the world heritage site was also getting ready to welcome Trump just like Agra was being decked up for his visit on Tuesday evening.
Did you know that US President Donald Trump owned a Taj Mahal for 26 years?
When you hear the name Taj Mahal, what are you reminded of? Surely a giant white mausoleum, standing proudly with all its beauty and magnificence on the banks of Yamuna. One of the seven wonders of the world, it was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, and it took 20 years to create the tomb that stands as a symbol of the love Shah Jahan had for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.
Trump has set a sunset date with the Taj on Monday
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are all set to marvel the beauty of the Taj Mahal at sunset during their whistle-stop tour of Agra on Monday.
Trump will be only the third US President to visit the Taj, after Dwight Eisenhower in 1959 and Bill Clinton in 2000, while Melania will join the long list of First Ladies to have visited the monument of love on the banks of Yamuna.
Jacqueline Kennedy had the Taj on her itinerary during her nine-day solo trip to India in 1962 when she rode an elephant, visited Benares and joined Holi celebrations on the last day of her visit.
Ahead of Trump's visit, Delhi Police and metro officials haverestricted traffic in some areas.Entry and exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today.
Who is the first US President to visit India?
Dwight D Eisenhower was the first US President to visit India in 1959. Richard Nixon travelled to India in 1969 and Jimmy Carter in 1978. Bill Clinton visited India in 2000 and George W Bush in 2006. President Eisenhower’s historic visit to India from December 9 to 15 launched the bilateral relationship at an important period just over a decade after India’s own independence.
Did you know that Trump is only second White House occupant to travel to India in their first term? Barack Obama was the first US president to do so in 2010.
When Air Force One touches down Ahmedabad on Monday, Trump will become the fourth consecutive American president to visit India, reflecting on the new phase of bonhomie in the 21st century between the two largest democracies of the world.
Full schedule of US President Donald Trump's India visit:
February 24
1140 hrs—President Donald Trump to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad; 1215 hrs—Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad); 1305 hrs—Namaste Trump Event at Motera Stadium; 1530 hrs—Emplane for Agra; 1645 hrs—Arrival at Agra; 1715 hrs—Visit to Taj Mahal; 1845 hrs—Emplane for Delhi; 1930 hrs—Arrive at Delhi.
February 25
1000 hrs—Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan; 1030 hrs—Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat; 1100 hrs—Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House; 1240 hrs—Exchange of Agreements/Press Statement at Hyderabad House; 1930 hrs—Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan; 2200 hrs—Departure.
Rossow adds that the two governments (India-US) are coming close together in terms of how they look at some of the rising threats in Asia on security front. "That's going to trigger deeper defence collaboration," he says.
It's going to be an exciting trip. We are all hoping that there would be a mini trade deal, but it looks like that is not going to happen, saysRichard Rossow, Wadhwani Chair in US-India Policy Studies at Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington D.C.
Donald Trump, sixth US president to visit India
Donald Trump will be the sixth US president ever to travel to India and the first one to land in Ahmedabad, where he will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an unprecedented roadshow and a historic joint address before a record crowd of more than one lakh people.
Trump on Sunday left for his maiden visit to India for talks with the top Indian leadership during which the two countries are expected to significantly ramp up bilateral relations, especially in the defence and strategic ties.
Delhi on high alert ahead of Donald Trump's visit; complete security arrangement
Delhi has been put under extra vigil as the United States President Donald Trump is all set to reach the national capital on Monday evening. The security arrangements include anti-drone mechanism, snipers, kite catchers and sharp-shooters on the routes to be taken by the visiting dignitary.
A major highlight will be the likely signing of a deal to procure 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. Another contract to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters for $800 million from the US is also on the table.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said around five pacts providing for cooperation in areas of intellectual property rights, trade facilitation and homeland security are expected to be finalised during Trump's visit.
Ahmedabad gets ready to say 'Namaste' to US President Donald Trump
The Ahmedabad city of Gujarat is gearing up to welcome US President Donald Trump on his visit here on Monday when he will participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address a gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' event at a cricket stadium.
"To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go... USA and India united!" the handle Solmemes1 tweeted in the original post with the video.
President Donald Trump has said that he was looking forward to being with his "great friends" in India as he retweeted a video in which his face was superimposed on the hit movie-character Bahubali, showing him as a great saviour. Along with the tweet, Trump shared an 81-second video by a Twitter account identified as "Sol" with the handle Solmemes1.
US surpasses China to become India's top trading partner
During the period, India's two-way commerce with China aggregated at $87.07 billion. Similarly, during April-December 2019-20, the bilateral trade between the US and India stood at $68 billion. It stood at $64.96 billion with China in the same period. Trade experts believe that the trend will continue in the coming years also as New Delhi and Washington are engaged in further deepening the economic ties.
Meanwhile, the US has surpassed China to become India's top trading partner, showing greater economic ties between the two countries. According to the data of the commerce ministry, in 2018-19, the bilateral trade between the US and India stood at $87.95 billion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump andparticipate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation today.
Notwithstanding wrinkles in ties, the two sides are likely to showcase Trump's maiden visit to India as a reflection of growing global strategic partnership between the two democracies.
"President Trump will talk about our shared tradition of democracy and religious freedom both in his public remarks and then certainly in private. He will raise these issues, particularly the religious freedom issue, which is extremely important to this administration," a senior official at the White House has said.
The US president's visit to India comes at a time when the country has been witnessing wide-spread protests against a new citizenship law, and strain in New Delhi's ties with Islamabad over the Kashmir issue.
The nearly 36-hour-long visit by Trump is also set to send across a clear message of growing congruence of interests on major geopolitical developments in the region and beyond, particularly when China has been expanding its military and economic clout.
The visit is expected to significantly ramp up bilateral defence and strategic ties but unlikely to produce tangible outcome in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.