'Trust is for everyone but things are different on ground': Supreme Court questions states on hate speeches

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the state governments for failing to do enough to prevent hate speeches, saying such incidents keep occurring, despite the top court's guidelines on preventive measures.

As the Uttarakhand government's counsel asked the court to have "trust" in it in view of a proposed Dharam Sansad in Roorkee on Wednesday, a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar said, "trust is for everyone but things are different on the ground".

Hearing a plea by journalist Qurban Ali and former judge Anjana Prakash, the court directed the chief secretary of Uttarakhand to bring on record corrective measures taken in view of the religious meet scheduled in the state.

The court also noted the Uttarakhand counsel submitted that all preventive measures have been taken and the concerned authorities are more than confident that no untoward situation would arise and no unacceptable statement would be made during such an event.

As senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, informed about another event on Wednesday, the bench, also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and C T Ravikumar, said that if an announcement has been made, the state government will have to take action and follow the guidelines laid down in the Tehseen Poonawalla case.

Counsel for Uttarakhand submitted that FIRs have been registered against communities A and B. In terms of preventive measures, there is a difficulty, if they are holding the Dharam Sansad, it is difficult to have prior information on the text of the speech.

"If the speaker is the same. You take preventive action. Don't make us say what we don't want to speak," the bench told the counsel, who assured us to take sufficient measures.

"What we see is something different on the ground. Despite subsequent judgements on preventive measures, things are happening," the bench said.

The state counsel alleged the petitioners were trying to colour a particular community.

"What kind of arguments is this," the bench asked him, saying if it happened, the court may ask the chief secretary to be present.

The bench also questioned the Himachal Pradesh government over a similar meeting this month at Una.

"You have to stop this activity, file steps are taken to prevent it. These events do not happen suddenly, they are announced well in advance," the bench said.

The court fixed the matter for consideration on May 9.

