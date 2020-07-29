Truth wins, says Ankita as cops zero in on Rhea Chakraborty

Truth wins, says actress Ankita Lokhande, former companion of Sushant Singh Rajput, as police intensified investigations against the actor’s relationship with Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant (34), who had acted in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichore, died by suicide on June 14 at his rented duplex flat in Bandra.

The four-member team from Bihar police continues to camp in Mumbai after the late actor’s father Krishna Kumar Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea and her family members.

On a black wall, Ankita, a TV actress, with whom Sushant had a long relationship, just wrote – “Truth Wins”.

Speaking out for the first time after the latest development, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, wrote on Instagram: “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput” – and posted a picture from her Patna home, where a portrait of the actor is kept.

"Everyone's statement will be recorded as an FIR is lodged. We went to Sushant's Bandra residence. Cannot share more details as the investigation is underway. Things are moving in the right direction,” a police official said in Mumbai.

The team may record Sushant's sister Mitu Singh's statement in connection with the actor's alleged suicide. Mitu Singh’s husband is a senior police officer based in Haryana.

“An FIR registered now (in Patna) as the family was in shock and the Mumbai Police wasn't registering FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses and get them involved. It was heading in a different direction,” said Vikas Singh, former solicitor general and lawyer, who is representing Sushant’s family.