TTEs to be entrusted with cleanliness of coaches

Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) of Indian Railways will be tasked with an additional responsibility to ensure that coaches, as well as platforms, are kept clean.

Apart from the hygiene responsibility, the TTEs will also have to keep on a tab on the availability of water in both general and sleeper class coaches, said a Railway official.

The Railway Board will soon issue a direction in this regard, said an official.

“TTEs duty is not only checking passengers' tickets both on the platform as well as on board train but also to ensure cleanliness too,” said an official from the Railway Board.

According to the feedback taken by the Railways on the cleanliness of coaches, dirty toilets in coaches was at the top of the list of passengers' problems.

Though platforms in most of the places are kept clean, the government will focus more on the hygiene in the trains, said the official.

Despite the Railways deploying on board cleaning staff, there were complaints that the staff was concentrating only on AC coaches, said the official.

To address this problem, the TTEs will be given responsibility to monitor the cleanliness in other coaches as well, the official added.