Tunisha death case: Sheezan Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

Sharma, 21, who was acting in the TV serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the show near Vasai on December 25

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Dec 31 2022, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 14:02 ist
Actor Sheezan Khan. Credit: IANS Photo

A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday remanded actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, in 14-day judicial custody.

Khan was produced before a magistrate's court in Vasai after his police custody ended on Saturday.

The police custody had been extended by a day on Friday.

The magistrate remanded Khan to judicial custody for 14 days. The 27-year-old actor was arrested by Valiv Police in Palghar district on December 26 for allegedly abetting Sharma’s suicide.

A case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

Sharma, 21, who was acting in the TV serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the show near Vasai on December 25.

Sharma's mother has alleged that Khan had cheated and "used" her daughter.

She also claimed that Khan had slapped her daughter on the set of a TV show they were part of, and was teaching Sharma Urdu and wanted her to wear a hijab.

India News
Tunisha Sharma
Tunisha Sharma suicide case

