Tushar Mehta re-appointed as Solicitor General for three years

  • Jun 30 2023, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 21:07 ist
Senior advocate Tushar Mehta. Credit: DH File Photo

Senior advocate Tushar Mehta was re-appointed as the Solicitor General of India on Friday for a term of three years.

Mehta was appointed as Solicitor General on October 10, 2018 and since then he had been granted extension twice.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, besides Mehta, six Additional Solicitors General for the Supreme Court were also re-appointed for a period of three years.

Also Read | Supreme Court sends notice to UP govt on release plea of 15 lifers

Six ASGs who were re-appointed for the top court are Vikramjit Banerjee, K M Nataraj, Balbir Singh, S V Raju, N Venkataraman and Aishwarya Bhati.

The names of Additional Solicitors General Madhavi Goradia Divan and Sanjay Jain, whose tenure came to end on Friday, did not feature in the list of re-appointed law officers.

Additional Solicitor General Jayant K Sud, whose tenure came to end on Thursday, also did not feature in the list.

Additional Solicitors General Chetan Sharma for Delhi High Court, Satya Pal Jain for Punjab and Haryana High Court, Devang Girish Vyas for Gujarat High Court and Krishna Nandan Singh for Patna High Court were also re-appointed for a period of three years.

