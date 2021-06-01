TV Actor Karan Mehra, arrested over 'brawl', gets bail

Television actor Karan Mehra, most popular for his appearance in the daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', was granted bail after his arrest on Tuesday. His wife and actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night.

Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl, ANI reported quoting the Mumbai Police. A case had been registered.

Maharashtra | Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

Mehra was later released on bail by Mumbai Police.