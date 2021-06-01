TV Actor Karan Mehra, arrested over 'brawl', gets bail

His wife and actor Nisha Rawal had filed a complaint against him

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 01 2021, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 13:06 ist
Actor Karan Mehra. Credit: Instagram/@ realkaranmehra

Television actor Karan Mehra, most popular for his appearance in the daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', was granted bail after his arrest on Tuesday. His wife and actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night.

Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl, ANI reported quoting the Mumbai Police. A case had been registered.

Mehra was later released on bail by Mumbai Police.

