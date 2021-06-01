TV actor Karan Mehra held for beating up wife in Mumbai

TV actor Karan Mehra held for beating up wife in Mumbai

The Goregaon police received a call from their control room about the incidentaround 11 pm on Monday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 01 2021, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 14:32 ist
Actor Karan Mehra. Credit: Instagram/@ realkaranmehra

Popular television actor Karan Mehra was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife at their residence in Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night following which the actor was taken into custody. He was released on bail from the police station in the early hours of Tuesday, the official said.

The Goregaon police received a call from their control room about the incidentaround 11 pm on Monday, he said.

The police went to the actor's house and brought him to the police station.

His wife Nisha Rawal, who is also a TV actor, lodged a police complaint against him after they had a fight, the official said.

A case was registered against Mehra under IPC sections 336 (endangering human life or personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

After the completion of legal formalities, the actor was released on bail from the police station, he said.

Mehra is known for his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The couple has appeared in various TV serials, including dance reality show Nach Baliye

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Maharashtra
television
TV Show

Related videos

What's Brewing

Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know

Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

10 of the strangest things that have been banned

10 of the strangest things that have been banned

This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count

This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US

The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

Deciphers | Does aerial spraying of disinfectants work?

Deciphers | Does aerial spraying of disinfectants work?

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

 