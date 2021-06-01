TV Actor Karan Mehra who was arrested gets bail

Television actor Karan Mehra, most popular for his appearance in the daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', had been arrested after his wife and actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night.

Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl, ANI reported quoting the Mumbai Police. A case had been registered.

Maharashtra | Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

However, ANI reported that Mehra has been given bail by Mumbai Police.