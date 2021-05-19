TV actor Munmun Dutta booked for communal remark

TV actor Munmun Dutta booked for communal remark

An FIR was registered against Dutta under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • May 19 2021, 23:31 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 23:33 ist
A video of Dutta using a particular word against the community had gone viral on social media. Credit: Twitter/@moonstar4u

Police have registered a case against television actor Munmun Dutta in Indore for allegedly using an objectionable word against a Scheduled Caste community, an official said on Wednesday.

A video of Dutta using a particular word against the community had gone viral on social media recently, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh president Manoj Parmar, an FIR was registered against Dutta under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

In his complaint, Parmar said that the use of a "racist" word by Dutta in her video has hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community, especially the Valmiki community.

However, Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has already apologised for her controversial remarks even before the case was filed. The actress had released her apology on May 10 on social media. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Prevention of Atrocities Act
Scheduled Castes
Scheduled Tribes

Related videos

What's Brewing

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

 