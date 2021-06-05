TV actor Pearl Puri arrested for rape of minor

Mumbai-based TV actor Pearl V Puri has been booked and arrested for rape of a minor girl.

Puri (31), who has acted in several TV serials including Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyar, was arrested by the Waliv police station on Friday evening.

He has been sent to judicial custody by a local court in Vasai.

The Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate is investigating the case.

According to reports, the victim claimed that Puri had sought sexual favours from her in return for roles in TV serials.

The accused has been booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19 and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.