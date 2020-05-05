Tweet against Rahul Gandhi: Rajasthan HC stays FIR against BJP president J P Nadda

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday stayed an FIR lodged against national BJP president J P Nadda in connection with a tweet by the party’s IT department incharge Amit Malviya against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The complaint was lodged by a Hanumangarh Congress worker, Manoj Kumar Saini, terming the tweet disparaging.

In his tweet Malviya had said, “Sonia Gandhi claims Bhilwara tested 22 lakh people due to Rahul's warning! Wherever there is Rahul, can exaggeration and maths blunder be behind?”

Nadda had moved the High Court, seeking the quashing of the FIR and stating that he had no role in the Malviya's tweet.

Accepting the argument, Justice P S Bhati observed, "The court prima facie finds that the tweet had been made by Amit Malviya and the petitioner (Nadda) had no role in tweeting the information in question.”

The court directed the Hanumangarh police that the effect and operation of the FIR along with entire proceedings pursuant thereto shall remain stayed.

The court also issued a notice to the Congress worker and the state government, to whom Nadda made a party in the case, seeking a reply in six weeks.