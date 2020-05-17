Twice toll amount to be charged for vehicle entering FASTag lane without FASTag

Now, be prepared to pay twice the toll amount at National Highway toll plazas, if the vehicle enters a FASTag lane without a FASTag or without valid or functional FASTag.

Earlier, the vehicle users had to pay twice the payable fee at a toll plaza only if the vehicle did not carry the FASTag and had entered the dedicated FASTag lane.

"The Ministry has issued notification GSR 298 E, dated May 15, 2020, for amendment in the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 which provide that if the vehicle is not fitted with “FASTag” or vehicle is without valid or functional “FASTag”, enter into “FASTag lane” of the Fee plazas, then they shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of vehicles," the notification said.

This was done to encourage vehicle users to use FASTag than cash in toll plazas.

The government had rolled out the FASTag-based electronic toll collection mechanism from December 15 across all toll plazas of the NHAI to ensure seamless movement at toll plazas and check pilferage in toll collection. After introducing FASTag, the toll collection also increased in the country.