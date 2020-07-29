Twists and turns continue in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Amid twists and turns in the case involving the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.

“A petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death to Mumbai,” Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

The four-member team from the Patna police continues to camp in Mumbai after the late actor’s father Krishna Kumar Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea and her family members at the Rajiv Nagar police station.

Also Read: Truth wins, says Ankita as cops zero in on Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant (34), who had acted in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichore, died by suicide on 14 June at his rented duplex flat in Bandra.

Questions are being raised asking why the Bandra police station that is investigating the case have so far not registered an FIR in the case and continued to investigate on the basis of an ADR.

Also, the demand for a CBI probe into the case is growing.

“An FIR registered now as family was in shock and the Mumbai Police wasn't registering FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses and get them involved. It was heading in a different direction,” said Vikas Singh, former solicitor general and lawyer, who is representing Sushant’s family.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty moves Supreme Court, seeks transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai

Senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy said that the Mumbai police was not treating the case professionally.

“The Patna police has investigated and registered an FIR on several offences Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death but Mumbai police has not got beyond Inquest under Section 174 of CrPC and not registered a criminal case reveals the possible mindset of Mumbai police,” he said.

Sushant’s father has lodged the case against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Mumbai police have so far questioned 40 people which includes friends, family members, associates, executives of productions and Bollywood bigwigs.

Singh had pointed out that his son’s bank account transaction history shows he had Rs 17 crore in one account, of which Rs 15 crore has been transferred to an account that had nothing to do with him. He had also alleged that Rhea had left him and took away his treatment papers, laptop, credit cards, jewellery and cash. He had also pointed out that his son did not suffer from mental health issues before his relationship with Rhea.

Sushant’s former girlfriend and companion sent a social media message that says a lot.

On a black wall, Ankita, a TV actress, with whom Sushant had a long relationship, just wrote – “Truth Wins”.

Speaking out for the first time after the latest development, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, wrote on Instagram: “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput” – and posted a picture from her Patna home, where a portrait of the actor is kept.

"Everyone's statement will be recorded as an FIR is lodged. We went to Sushant's Bandra residence. Cannot share more details as the investigation is underway. Things are moving in the right direction,” a police official said in Mumbai.

The team may record Sushant's sister Mitu Singh's statement in connection with the actor's alleged suicide. Mitu Singh’s husband is a senior police officer based in Haryana.