Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates Rs 110 crore for Covid relief efforts

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has donated USD 15 million, which is around Rs 110 crore, in his personal capacity to three organisations, including RSS linked, to support relief works related to the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

Dorsey recently tweeted, "USD 15 million split between @CARE, @AIDINDIA, and @sewausa to help address the Covid-19 crisis in India."

Sewa International, the US-arm of RSS-linked SEWA, has been given USD 2.5 lakh while Association for India's Development (AID) has also got a similar amount while CARE has got USD one million.

The donation to Sewa is to support the procurement of lifesaving equipment such as oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPap, and CPAP machines as part of the organisation's “Help India Defeat Covid-19” campaign. In partnership with the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, equipment will be distributed to government hospitals and COVID-19 care centers and hospitals.

The funds for CARE, a leading humanitarian organisation fighting global poverty, will be used to supplement government efforts by setting up temporary Covid-19 care centers; providing oxygen, PPE kits, and other critically needed emergency supplies for frontline health workers; and addressing vaccine hesitancy and helping ensure that people get vaccinated, particularly in remote, marginalised communities in India.

The grant for AID will help under-resourced communities identify Covid symptoms, prevent spread, access care and treatment, benefit from medical equipment including oxygen, oximeters, thermometers, protective gear and vaccination, survive lockdowns, regain livelihoods and will strengthen hospitals and NGOs that serve rural and low-income communities.

When Jack announced the aid, he received flak from a section of social media users for choosing Sewa for its links to the RSS.