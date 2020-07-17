Twitter cringes at rescuers who fed cake to snakes on World Snake Day

Twitter cringes at rescuers who fed cake to snakes

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 17 2020, 23:36 ist
Snake rescuers in Jharkhand fed cake to snakes on World Snake Day, much to the chagrin of Twitter.

In a bizarre event that took place in Jharkhand, a group of snake rescuers gathered to cut cake and feed it to snakes on World Snake Day, celebrated on July 16th. The aim of the day is to create awareness about the types of snakes and the role they play in maintaining delicate ecological balance across the world. 

Virat Singh, a former journalist with an active interest in conservation and wildlife, shared this video on Twitter. He tagged several experts and Indian Forest Services (IFS) officers, asking them to look into the issue. 

While some were outraged by the act, others pointed out that it was merely symbolic, the cake was placed in front of the serpents but they did not eat it. 

Some netizens even accused the rescuers of having malicious intentions and setting up the situation to get publicity. 

Eventually, several government officials took cognizance of the matter. “Kindly let me know if you find more details. I will take this up with PCCF(WL) Jharkhand. This is foolish and needs to stop,” wrote Saket Badola, an IFS officer. 

