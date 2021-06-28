Twitter displays J&K, Ladakh as separate countries

Twitter displays Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh as separate countries

This is not the first time Twitter has committed a faux pas when it comes to geographical boundaries

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 28 2021, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 15:05 ist
'Tweep life' section of Twitter's careers page shows J&K as a separate country. Credit: https://careers.twitter.com/en/tweep-life.html

Amid a stand-off with the Indian government over compliance with new IT rules, the Twitter website displayed a wrong map of India, showing Jammu & Kashmir as a separate country, whilst Ladakh was seemingly a part of China.

The error was seen on the 'Tweep Life' section on Twitter's careers webpage.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Twitter has made a faux pas when it comes to cartographical boundaries in the region.

In October 2020, a location tag of a live video on Twitter posted by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China and Leh's Hall of Fame as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The US digital giant has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules.

The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules, which has led to the microblogging platform losing its legal shield as an intermediary in India, and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content. 

Check out DH latest videos:

(With input from PTI)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Twitter
Jammu & Kashmir
Ladakh
China

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A final word before Bezos blasts off

A final word before Bezos blasts off

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

 