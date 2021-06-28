Twitter displays Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh as separate countries

Amid a stand-off with the Indian government over compliance with new IT rules, the Twitter website displayed a wrong map of India, showing Jammu & Kashmir as a separate country, whilst Ladakh was seemingly a part of China.

The error was seen on the 'Tweep Life' section on Twitter's careers webpage.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Twitter has made a faux pas when it comes to cartographical boundaries in the region.

In October 2020, a location tag of a live video on Twitter posted by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China and Leh's Hall of Fame as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The US digital giant has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules.

The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules, which has led to the microblogging platform losing its legal shield as an intermediary in India, and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

