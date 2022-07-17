Twitter in splits on Anand Mahindra's message on 'latest tech' to dry clothes

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a picture of a 'latest technology to dry clothes on Twitter, and it has left Twitter users amused and in splits.

On the microblogging site, Mahindra posted a cartoon of two women conversing by an ordinary rope with washed clothes drying over it suspended from both ends in a yard.

"It dries the washing using the latest technology -- a combination of solar and wind power," a woman was seen telling another one.

Sometimes, the ‘latest’ technology is just about going back to the basics… pic.twitter.com/q8HceJDcC4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 15, 2022

"Sometimes, the 'latest' technology is just about going back to the basics," Mahindra captioned the image.

The caricature immediately struck a chord with Twitter users.

"Yeah, it should be... the best technology, which make the world a better place to live along with taking care of the environment as well," a user wrote.

"And, it is much more sustainable, the keyword which was always there without we realising but the one which matters most now due to development," another user wrote.

