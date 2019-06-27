Twitter questions NCP leader's recent photo

  • Jun 27 2019, 16:43pm ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2019, 17:03pm ist
NCP leader Supriya Sule and INC president Rahul Gandhi

Nationalist Congress Party leader in Maharashtra and a member of Parliament, Supriya Sule posted a picture with Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, saying that she had a 'detailed' meeting with Gandhi.

"Had a detailed meeting with Hon.@RahulGandhi Ji today in New Delhi." she twitted.

The Twitteratis observed that Gandhi was digitally morphed in her picture. They claimed that the picture is Photoshopped. Sule's post came under scrutiny right after the photo was tweeted.

@meanonymous tweeted, "*Had a photoshopped meeting with Hon.@RahulGandhi Ji today in New Delhi."
 

@mukta_kirloskar tweeted, "Why is Rahul Gandhi looking like a poster?".
 

@Neetygarg tweeted, "Was it a Rahul Baba's wax statue?"
 

@Priyaanub tweeted, "It's clearly a shoddy photoshop. But why would you lie and tweet in such an urgency?"
 

 

@garimagautam tweeted, "But why would anyone photoshop an Image and add Pappu to it?" 

 

We at Deccan Herald tried to do a reverse image search on search engine platforms, but we couldn't find anything on the image.

INC President, Sharad Pawar's daughter won Baramati Lok Sabha seat for the third time in a row.

