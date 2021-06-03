Twitter reacts to Juhi Chawla's 5G hearing interruption

Twitter reacts to Juhi Chawla's 5G hearing interruption

Some women pointed out that Chawla was not taken seriously and was harassed by the people who interrupted her plea hearing

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 03 2021, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 16:42 ist
Juhi Chawla. Credit: Dh Photo

The Delhi High Court’s online hearing of Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla’s plea against 5G wireless network implementation in the country, raising concerns over the environmental damage, was interrupted by some unknown people.

One unidentified person was heard singing songs from the actor's films while the hearing was going on. The court has issued a contempt notice.

Soon, video clips of the man singing went viral on social media.

It was later found out that Chawla had shared the link to the hearing on her social media handles for her fans to come and support her.

However, some women pointed out that Chawla was not taken seriously and was harassed by the people who interrupted her plea hearing.

 

 

Some others, meanwhile, had a laugh and said the actor shouldn’t have shared the link online.

 

 

 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Juhi Chawla
5G

Related videos

What's Brewing

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

 