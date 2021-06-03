Twitter reacts to Juhi Chawla's 5G hearing interruption

The Delhi High Court’s online hearing of Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla’s plea against 5G wireless network implementation in the country, raising concerns over the environmental damage, was interrupted by some unknown people.

One unidentified person was heard singing songs from the actor's films while the hearing was going on. The court has issued a contempt notice.

Soon, video clips of the man singing went viral on social media.

It was later found out that Chawla had shared the link to the hearing on her social media handles for her fans to come and support her.

However, some women pointed out that Chawla was not taken seriously and was harassed by the people who interrupted her plea hearing.

Why couldn’t the host of this meeting mute attendees? Such cheap publicity gimmick 🙄 — Arya Kanya (@AaryaNeha) June 2, 2021

Yes, with you Juhi Ma'am, already we are facing pandemic, rather than taking care of environment we are just ruining it. We all should take initiative for coming generations.. 💫 — Mahima Bhatia (@bhatiagul23) June 2, 2021

Some others, meanwhile, had a laugh and said the actor shouldn’t have shared the link online.

Just another one of those ‘Only in India’ moments during a 5G court hearing involving #JuhiChawla. But when you think about the exciting court scenes from so many #Bollywood films, it kind of makes sense... ‘Your Honour, I object!’

🎶 https://t.co/v3hiBH94Ez — Maya Sharma (@MayaSharmaNDTV) June 2, 2021

#JuhiChawla has demonstrated she isn't serious about the cause by trivialising such an important legal issue by sharing the HC hearing link on #Instagram and making a mockery of the judiciary. The contempt notice should actually be issued to her. #5G https://t.co/Efvms95Rih — Bhavani Giddu (@bgiddu) June 3, 2021