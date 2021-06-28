Twitter removes distorted India map after uproar

Twitter removes distorted India map after uproar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 28 2021, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 21:56 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

After much uproar over a webpage on Twitter's career website showing a distorted map of India where J&K was shown as a separate country and Ladakh as part of China, the company has removed the map from the website.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology noticed this and is likely to issue notice to the US-based firm seeking an explanation," sources in the government said earlier.

This was the second time Twitter misrepresented India's map. Earlier, it had shown Leh as part of China.

In October last year, the government had served Twitter with a notice over the geotag for Leh showing it as a part of China. After a strong warning from the government, Twitter apologised and corrected the map.

 

Twitter
Jammu & Kashmir
Ladakh

