Twitter removes verified badge from Venkaiah Naidu's personal account

Venkaiah Naidu's personal Twitter account now unverfied

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 05 2021, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 09:07 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: Facebook/mvenkaiahnaidu

Twitter has withdrawn the verified badge from Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu's personal Twitter handle which has over 13 lakh followers.

His official Twitter account which has 9.3 lakh followers has retained its verified badge.

More to follow...

Venkaiah naidu
vice president
Twitter

