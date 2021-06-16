Twitter may lose intermediary platform status in India

Twitter to lose 'intermediary platform' status in India as it failed to comply with IT rules, says govt

It is the only mainstream social media platform that has not adhered to the new laws, sources said

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2021, 08:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 09:05 ist
Twitter said it will soon share details of its compliance officer with the ministry. Credit: AFP Photo

Failing to comply with the new IT rules of the Centre, Twitter will lose its status as an intermediary platform in India, government sources told ANI. 

It is the only mainstream social media platform that has not adhered to the new laws, they added.

On Tuesday night, the microblogging platform said it has appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer, adding that details of the official will be shared with the IT Ministry directly soon.

The company continues to make every effort to comply with the new guidelines, and is keeping the IT Ministry apprised of progress at every step of the process, a spokesperson from Twitter said.

More to follow...

