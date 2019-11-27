Twitter to remove inactive accounts in Dec: Report

Twitter is planning to make space for new handles by removing inactive accounts in December, according to multiple media reports.

The social networking platform is sending out emails to owners of accounts who haven't signed in for more than six months. The email entails a warning that reads: Sign in by December 11th, or your account will be history and its username will be up for grabs again.

Twitter has already started reaching out to owners of many accounts who have not logged into Twitter in over six months and informed them that their accounts may be permanently removed due to prolonged inactivity, according to a report by The Verge.

“As part of our commitment to serve the public conversation, we’re working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter. Part of this effort is encouraging people to actively log-in and use Twitter when they register an account, as stated in our inactive accounts policy,” a spokesperson told the news website.

Even though Twitter hasn’t specified from when recouped usernames will be made available to existing users, it said that the removal process “will happen over many months — not just on a single day."

