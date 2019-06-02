Twitter turns battleground over education policy

It was #TamilNaduAgainstHindiImposition versus #TamilNaduWelcomesHindi on the Tamil Twitter on Sunday. The micro-blogging site was quite busy on Sunday for the second consecutive day, discussing the draft policy on education submitted by Dr Kasthurirangan Committee, which has proposed three language formula in schools.

While #StopHindiImposition trended world-wide all through Saturday, hours after news reports said that the committee has proposed three language formula, it was the turn of the two hashtags — #TamilNaduAgainstHindiImposition and #TamilNaduWelcomesHindi — to trend globally on Sunday.

While there was no major reaction from political parties or their leaders in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, the issue dominated the social media space. Though #TamilNaduWelcomesHindi trended for a while, it could not match the level of tweets that the other hashtag opposing Hindi garnered.

The #TamilNaduWelcomesHindi hashtag was trended mostly by supporters of BJP who blamed the Tamil media for “twisting” the content of the draft report and creating a controversy that wasn’t to be.

“If you can choose English as second language then wats wrong in accepting Hindi as third?” wrote Prasanth Jain, who tweets through the handle @prasanth1997sid, on Twitter.

Rajesh Kannan, whose Twitter handle is @K78Rajesh, said: “Let's trend this please #TamilNaduWelcomeHindi Good and Must for our future generations. Golden opportunity for Tamil Nadu to enter into National path.”

But those against Hindi used a popular quote by Dravidian legend C N Annadurai in which he questioned the need for Tamils learning one language to communicate with the world and another to communicate within India.

Some tweets also suggested that the BJP was testing the waters for its grand entry into Tamil Nadu. The discussions only deepened when two Tamil ministers in the Narendra Modi cabinet – Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar – tweeted the “government’s position” that no language will be imposed in Tamil.