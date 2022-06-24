Twitter withholds columnist's account on govt request

Twitter withholds columnist's account on govt request

Werleman said his account has been withheld in India because of demands made by the 'far-right, Hindu fascist regime of Narendra Modi'

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 24 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 18:47 ist
Credit: Twitter/@cjwerleman

Twitter has withheld the account of C J Werleman, a columnist who writes on Islamophobia and issues such as conflict and terrorism, at the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"@cjwerleman's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," read a message on the columnist's Twitter handle.

An official said the account has been withheld following a request from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for comments spreading "anti-India propaganda".

Werleman said his account has been withheld in India because of demands made by the "far-right, Hindu fascist regime of Narendra Modi".

The Kalinga Rights Forum, which describes itself as a legal activism group for national interest, claimed that the Centre had acted on its complaints against Werleman's "anti-India propaganda".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Fake News
India News

What's Brewing

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

 