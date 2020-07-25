Twitter withholds Prashant Bhushan's tweets which led to contempt proceedings

Microblogging site Twitter has disabled two tweets by advocate Prashant Bhushan, days after the Supreme Court issued contempt notice to him for the posts, saying it prima facie undermined the dignity and authority of the Supreme Court and the office of Chief Justice of India.

The offensive tweets are no longer visible. Instead, a message has been posted stating the tweet has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.

A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra had on July 22 taken Suo Motu cognisance of the matter and issued a criminal contempt notice to Bhushan for his tweets posted on June 27 and 29.

The court had then orally asked Twitter counsel why those tweets were not disabled. It had sought a reply from the US-based company as well and posted the matter for consideration on August 5.

Twitter had then claimed that it can disable a tweet only on direction by the court.