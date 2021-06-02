Twitter yet to appoint compliance, nodal officers: Centre

Twitter has appointed an interim grievance redressal officer for its India operations as per the new social media rules announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

However, it’s still not clear whether the company has appointed a compliance officer and a nodal officer, which was mandatory as per the rules which came into effect from May 26.

Dharmendra Chatur, a lawyer, has been appointed as an interim grievance redressal officer of Twitter.

WhatsApp has appointed Paresh B Lal as the grievance officer for India.

Read | Twitter has to comply with new IT rules for digital media, says Delhi HC

Major social media intermediaries including Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn have shared details with the ministry as per the requirement of the new rules.

According to the Ministry, except Twitter, remaining social media firms are appointing both grievance and compliance officers and have intimated it about the same.

The new rules were announced in February, which came into force from Wednesday (May 26), require large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer, monitoring of objectionable content, preparing monthly compliance report and removal of objectionable content.

The new rules also specify that social media firms must adopt features such as traceability of messages and voluntary user verification.

Non-compliance with the rules would result in these platforms losing the intermediary status that provides them immunity from liabilities over any third party data hosted by them. In other words, they could be liable for criminal action in case of complaints.

WhatsApp went to Delhi High Court against the traceability clause, citing it would infringe the privacy of users.