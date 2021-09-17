'Adults' right to pick partner regardless of religion'

Two adults have right to choose matrimonial partner irrespective of their religion: HC

The court granted protection to the interfaith couple and said not even their parents can object to their relationship

PTI
PTI, Allahabad,
  • Sep 17 2021, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 01:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Allahabad High Court has said that two adults have the right to choose their matrimonial partner irrespective of the religion they profess.

The bench comprising justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Deepak Verma passed the order on a petition filed by Shifa Hasan and her Hindu partner. The petitioners said they are in love with each other and living together on their own will, but faced a threat to their lives.

The court granted protection to the interfaith couple and said not even their parents can object to their relationship.

"It cannot be disputed that two adults have the right of choice of their matrimonial partner irrespective of the religion professed by them," the bench said.

"As the present petition is a joint petition by the two individuals who claim to be in love with each other and are major, therefore, in our considered opinion, nobody, not even their parents, could object to their relationship," added the bench.

The court directed the police to ensure the petitioners are not subjected to any harassment by the father of the womanor by any other person.

It was submitted that woman had also filed an application for converting to Hinduism.

On the said application, the District Magistrate had called for a report from the police station concerned. As per the report, the man's father is not agreeable to the marriage, though his mother was. The woman’s both parents are opposed to the relationship.

In view of the same, the couple approached the High Court claiming that there is a threat to their lives. 

Allahabad High Court
Interfaith marriages
Religion

