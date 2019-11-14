Two advisers appointed for Kashmir LG

The government has appointed retired IPS officer Farooq Khan and former bureaucrat K K Sharma as advisers to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu.

The order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the appointments of Khan and Sharma will be effective from the day of their joining in their respect posts.

The advisors will assist the LG in the administrative work.

Both Khan and Sharma were advisors to former Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik.