Two arrested for robbing Italian Embassy counsellor

  • Apr 09 2022, 16:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Two people were arrested for allegedly robbing the handbag of a 54-year-old counsellor working at the Italian Embassy here, police said on Saturday.

On April 2, the counsellor, a Noida resident, lodged a complaint at the Lodhi Colony police station about the robbery that had taken place on the Barapulla flyover on March 30, a senior officer said.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7 pm when she was going home from her office in Chankyapuri.

The bag contained a mobile phone, Aadhar card, PAN card, service ID card, two debit cards, a pair of gold earrings and a gold ring, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

During investigation, it was revealed Narender (26) of Sunlight Colony and Ashish Barwa (28) of Hari Nagar, Ashram, had been arrested by the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station in a robbery case on March 31, they said.

The duo disclosed during interrogation that they had committed a robbery on March 30 near Soochna Bhawan, and the mobile phone looted of the complainant was recovered from their possession, the police said.

Crime
Delhi
Delhi Police
India News

