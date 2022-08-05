Two bills introduced in Lok Sabha

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha

  • Aug 05 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 16:43 ist
The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill was also introduced in the Lower House of Parliament. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Bill. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, which seeks structural changes in the governing structure of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh introduced the bill seeking substantive provisions to allow the CCI to address the needs of new-age markets.

The CCI has in recent times ordered probes as well as passed various orders with respect to alleged unfair business practices in the growing digital market.

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill was also introduced in the Lower House of Parliament.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the bill.

