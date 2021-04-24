Two BJP MLAs die of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Two BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh died of Covid-19 on Friday, party sources said here.

Lucknow West MLA Suresh Kumar Srivastava (76) and Auraiya Sadar MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar (56) died of the viral disease in Lucknow and Meerut respectively.

Srivastava died during treatment at a Lucknow hospital. He was on ventilator support for the last few days, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the local MP, condoled the deaths of the lawmakers, terming it as a great loss to the party.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled the deaths.

Diwakar was admitted to a hospital in Meerut four days ago. His condition was serious for the last two days, the sources said, adding that he died during treatment.

Adityanath said the news of Diwakar's death was "sad".

"May the departed soul rest in peace and the bereaved family find strength to bear the loss," he said in a tweet.

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता एवं विधानसभा सदस्य श्री सुरेश श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन की खबर अत्यंत दुःखद है। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें व परिजनों को इस असीम दुःख से उबरने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 23, 2021

According to the sources, Diwakar's wife has also tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment in Kanpur.