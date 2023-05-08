Two civilians dead after MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan

Two civilians dead after IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh

PTI
PTI,
  • May 08 2023, 10:47 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 11:00 ist
The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving at least two civilians dead on the ground, police said.

The pilot of the plane is safe, District Collector Rukmani Riar said.

The aircraft crashed near Dabli area of Hanumangarh. 

Additional Superintendent of Police, Jassaram Bose said at least two civilian casualties have been reported. 

Further details are awaited.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Air Force
MiG-21

Related videos

What's Brewing

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

 