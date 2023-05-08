Two civilians dead after IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving at least two civilians dead on the ground, police said.

The pilot of the plane is safe, District Collector Rukmani Riar said.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. The pilot is safe. More details awaited: IAF Sources pic.twitter.com/0WOwoU5ASi — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

The aircraft crashed near Dabli area of Hanumangarh.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Jassaram Bose said at least two civilian casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited.