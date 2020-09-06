Two complaints seek FIR against Kangana over PoK remark

Two complaints seek FIR against Kangana over PoK comment

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 06 2020, 04:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 04:50 ist
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut

Two separate complaints have been filed with the police here against actor Kangana Ranaut over her remark where she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

While one of the complaints was submitted by Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, a lawyer, at Andheri police station on Friday, another was submitted at Azad Maidan police station by a city Congress functionary.

Both applications sought registration of an FIR against the actor for `defaming' the Mumbai police and `spreading enmity between two groups' under the relevant IPC sections.

However, no FIR has been registered yet as police officials said they were examining the applications.

Kangana Ranaut
PoK
bollywood
Congress
Mumbai
Maharashtra

