Two coronavirus infected minors from Uttar Pradesh shelter home found pregnant

Two inmates, both minors, who had tested positive for coronavirus and have been living at a government shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur town, were found to be pregnant.

According to the sources both the minors, who hailed from Bihar and Jharkhand, were around eight months pregnant. One of them was also infected with HIV.

Sources said that as many as 33 inmates of the shelter home had tested positive for coronavirus. The two were found pregnant during their medical examination at a private medical college hospital in Kanpur on Saturday.

The officials said that they are trying to ascertain the facts about the matter. The shelter home employees are being quizzed by the officials, they added.

The entire building, that housed the shelter home, had been sealed and all the other inmates had been quarantined, said an official in Kanpur on Sunday.

The revelation has set off alarm bells in the official circles and brought back the memories of exploitation of inmates of a women's shelter home in the state's Deoria town, around two years back.

A 10-year-old minor, who had then managed to escape from the shelter home, had alleged that girls aged between 15-18 were used to be taken out in luxury vehicles at nights to other nearby cities. Two persons, including the manager of the shelter home, had been arrested.