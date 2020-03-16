Two coronavirus patients in Delhi discharged from hospitals

Two persons undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Delhi have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, authorities said on Sunday.

So far, Delhi has seen seven positive cases including a patient who died. Of these, two persons who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals have been discharged following treatment, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

Meanwhile, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases followed by Kerala, while over 450 stranded Indians were flown back from Italy and Iran, the two worst-affected countries after China, and quarantined.

India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

The death was caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), the authorities said, adding that the woman had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

On Thursday, the first coronavirus death in India was reported from Karnataka.

The cumulative number of passengers from affected countries who are under observation till date stands at 220 -- 110 each at RML Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital.

Four patients from Delhi and six from outside Delhi who have tested positive are admitted to Safdarjung Hospital as on March 15, the statement said.