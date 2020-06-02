Two COVID-19 patients test positive day after their death, J&K toll 33

A day after their death, two patients from northern districts of Kashmir were tested positive for deadly COVID-19 on Tuesday (June 2), taking the overall death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 33.

Officials said that an elderly woman from Baramulla district and a young man from neighboring Kupwara district died on Monday (June 1). “Their swab samples of the deceased turned positive a day after their death,” they said.

Principal Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla, Dr. Abdul Hamid said the elderly lady was brought dead to the hospital on Monday. “The swab sample of the deceased woman was taken. The sample came positive today,” he said, adding that her body was kept in the mortuary of the hospital.

“The elderly woman was having many underlying problems as well,” he said, adding that her dead body is being handed over to family as per protocol.

Medical Superintendent, SMHS hospital in Srinagar, Dr. Nazir Choudhary said a 29-year-old man from Kupwara, who died at the hospital on Monday was tested positive on Tuesday.

He said that the patient was suffering from B/L cap with fever and his swab samples were taken after his death. With the fresh deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 has mounted to 33 in J&K including 29 from Kashmir and four from Jammu division.