Two COVID-19 patients test positive after their death

Two COVID-19 patients test positive day after their death, J&K toll 33

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS ,
  • Jun 02 2020, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 16:35 ist

A day after their death, two patients from northern districts of Kashmir were tested positive for deadly COVID-19 on Tuesday (June 2), taking the overall death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 33.

Officials said that an elderly woman from Baramulla district and a young man from neighboring Kupwara district died on Monday (June 1). “Their swab samples of the deceased turned positive a day after their death,” they said.

Principal Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla, Dr. Abdul Hamid said the elderly lady was brought dead to the hospital on Monday. “The swab sample of the deceased woman was taken. The sample came positive today,” he said, adding that her body was kept in the mortuary of the hospital.

“The elderly woman was having many underlying problems as well,” he said, adding that her dead body is being handed over to family as per protocol.

Medical Superintendent, SMHS hospital in Srinagar, Dr. Nazir Choudhary said a 29-year-old man from Kupwara, who died at the hospital on Monday was tested positive on Tuesday.

He said that the patient was suffering from B/L cap with fever and his swab samples were taken after his death. With the fresh deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 has mounted to 33 in J&K including 29 from Kashmir and four from Jammu division.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

Curfew imposed in NYC as protesters loot stores

Curfew imposed in NYC as protesters loot stores

China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO

China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

 