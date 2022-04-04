Two CRPF men, two non-locals injured in separate militant attacks

Two CRPF men, two non-locals hurt in militant attacks

This is part of a series of attacks on non-local workers in the last one month

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 04 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 16:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two non-locals and two paramilitary CRPF personnel were injured in two separate militant attacks in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of Kashmir on Monday.

A police official said that two non-local labourers were shot at and injured by militants in Lijora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The injured were identified as Patlashwar Kumar, who received gunshot injury in his right arm and Joko Chowdary, both from Bihar, having an injury in right arm and leg.

The attack comes hours after two non-locals were shot and injured in the Litter area of Pulwama in a similar incident on Sunday evening. This is part of a series of attacks on non-local workers in the last one month.

In a separate attack, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when militants fired upon them near Dar building, Maisuma area near City Center Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Reports said the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment while police and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area to nab the assailants.

Jammu and Kashmir
militants
CRPF
India News

