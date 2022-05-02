Two CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in J&K

Two CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in Pulwama

Police said that two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in the blast, which was followed by firing

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 02 2022, 20:55 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 20:55 ist

Two CRPF personnel were injured in a militant attack in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.

Police and CRPF personnel were conducting an area domination exercise in two bunker vehicles at Larmoo in the Awantipora area of the district when an IED blast took place, the officials said.

They said two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in the blast, which was followed by firing.

Further details of the incident are awaited, they added. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar
India News
Pulwama
militants

Related videos

What's Brewing

Vulnerabilities detected in Chrome, update browser now

Vulnerabilities detected in Chrome, update browser now

Bengaluru man gets job offer on matrimonial site

Bengaluru man gets job offer on matrimonial site

Shore up soft skills and boost your career

Shore up soft skills and boost your career

Amid intense heatwave, here's a list of dos and don'ts

Amid intense heatwave, here's a list of dos and don'ts

Why using BMI to measure your health is nonsense

Why using BMI to measure your health is nonsense

 